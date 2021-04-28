BY NDAHI MARAMA, DAMATURU

Following the sad and unfortunate events in Gaidam, headquarters of Gaidam Local Government area of Yobe state from last Friday when Boko Haram terrorists attacked the town, Governor Mai Mala Buni (Chiroman Gujba) convened a special, expanded security meeting Tuesday 27th April 2021 to discuss the situation and suggest actionable steps that could be taken to address the security challenges in the area and secure people’s lives and property.

The meeting was attended by a cross-section of stakeholders, including senior government functionaries from the executive and legislative branches, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, and representatives from the army, police, civil defence, and the Department of State Services, amongst others.

In his opening remarks, Governor Buni once again condemned the Boko Haram attack on Gaidam and extended his condolences and sympathies and those of the Yobe State Government to the people.

He reiterated that nothing is more important to him than ensuring the safety and security of the people of Gaidam and other parts of the state.

The governor also assured that he will use every tool and resource at his disposal and work with all relevant security agencies and the affected communities to ensure that Boko Haram attacks do not happen in the state.

The expanded security meeting came up with a seven-point communique which was signed by Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (Ret)

Special Adviser on Security to His Excellency Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

It generally resolved as follows: “That the military and other security agencies should work to protect Gaidam town and environs to enable the people who have fled their homes to return and live in peace.

“That the security agencies should incorporate hunters and vigilantes into the overall security architecture in order to ensure a broader approach to addressing the security challenges in the state.

“That the security agencies should liaise more closely and engage actively with community leaders and people in the community generally to ensure synergy and intelligence sharing that would be useful in preventing attacks.

“That the police should quickly re-establish their presence as a symbol of authority in Gaidam and that traditional leaders should also be actively engaged in the effort to restore public confidence, peace, and security.

“That people in Gaidam and surrounding areas – but also in other parts of the state – should report any suspicious objects and avoid handling any unexploded improvised explosive devises that could have been left by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“That the Yobe State Government deeply appreciates the effort of security agencies in the state in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and urges them to continue to do more to protect people’s lives and property.

“That people across the state should intensify prayers during this Holy Month of Ramadan for Almighty Allah’s intervention against any and all criminals and terrorists who threaten the security of the people of the state.”

