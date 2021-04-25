By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, on Sunday met with the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Leo Irabo and discussed the Boko Haram attack on Geidam.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director General of Press Affairs and Media to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed on Sunday.

Mohammed said, Governor Buni had since Friday been liaising with the security authorities to find a lasting solution to the incessant attacks on Geidam and the border communities.

Governor Buni said there is the urgent need to find a permanent solution to the intrusion of the insurgents into the state.

“The problem we have is the movement of the insurgents from the fringes of Lake Chad into the state.

“We need to check this holistically to proffer permanent solution to the menace” he said.

He lamented that the people of Geidam had been subjected to several attacks and untold hardships that must be checked.

“As a leader, l have to explore all avenues including meeting the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs to ensure the safety and security of the people of Geidam and the state at large” Governor Buni said.

