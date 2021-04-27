Janet Osemudiamen

The Premier League have revealed a 23-man shortlist for fans to vote on who should be inducted into the all-new Hall of Fame.

This comes after Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Blackburn and Newcastle icon Alan Shearer became the first two stars to be inducted. Fans will now have to vote for six further stars to join them from a 23-man shortlist.

The 23-man shortlist includes former Manchester United stars Eric Cantona, Andy Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Peter Schmeichel, Robin Van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, and Michael Owen.

Arsenal are also heavily represented in the list with seven representatives including Van Persie, Ian Wright, Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell and Gunner turned Chelsea star, Ashley Cole.

Liverpool have three representatives including Owen, Steven Gerrard, and Robbie Fowler, while Chelsea also have John Terry, Frank Lampard, and Didier Drogba included in the list.

See full Premier League Hall of Fame 23 man shortlist below.

Goalkeepers

Peter Schmeichel.

Defenders

Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Nemanja Vidic.

Midfielders

David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matthew Le Tissier, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira.

Forwards

Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Robin van Persie, Ian Wright

