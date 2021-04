An Accra High Court has granted bail to the tune of ¢80,000 (#5,657,529.44, $13,9000) to actress Rosemond Brown, known as Akuapem Poloo on Wednesday. This bail is pending an appeal against her 90-day jail sentence for posting a naked photo of herself on social media beside her son. As part of her bail requirement, the […]

The post Ghana Actress Akuapem Poloo Granted 80,000 Cedis Bail appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...