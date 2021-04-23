The High Commission of Ghana in Nigeria has denied alleged castigation of Nigeria and her leadership by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

An official of the High Commission in Abuja, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the comments trending on social media were nothing but fake news.

The official said the reports, which claimed that Ghanaian President made some provocative comments attacking the leadership and good people of Nigeria.

While describing the reports as misleading, the official said that “President Akufo-Addo holds the brotherhood of Ghana and Nigeria in the highest regard”.

Akufo-Addo was quoted to have allegedly said: “We must learn from the mistakes of Nigeria, and never in our entire history be ever so foolish.

“You cannot declare war on your country and still be enjoying federal allocation as a state except in complicity with the government.

“The Nigerian government is an ethnic government, not a nationalistic government. What I cannot understand is why Nigerians themselves are not angry enough to change the situation.”

According to the official, the statements accredited to Mr. President were not true and misleading.

“There is no occasion either in private or public where President Akufo Addo attacked the good people of Nigeria.

”Mr. President holds the brotherhood of Ghana and Nigeria in the highest regard.

”The said statement is the handwork of enemies of the two brotherly countries whose desire is to continue to see unnecessary tension among the good people of the two countries.

“We shall continue to see peaceful coexistence among the good people of Ghana and Nigeria,” the official said.

The official, who urged the public to kindly disregard the wrongful information, gave assurance that the Republic of Ghana and the Federal Republic of Nigeria would continue to work together to promote the well-being of the two counties.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

