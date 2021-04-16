Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown, better known as Akuapem Poloo, has been sentenced to three months in prison by an Accra Circuit Court, over the publication of “obscene material and domestic violence”. The actress was sentenced for her Instagram post where she went naked while posing with her seven-year-old son in June 2020. Explaining the picture, […]

