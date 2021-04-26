A 42-year-old man identified as Papa Gyabi has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend with a hammer after he claims she denied him sex.

The incident happened in Shama-Kumasi in the Western region of Ghana in the early hours of Saturday, April 24.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred shortly after midnight started with a quarrel which later degenerated into a struggle between the suspect also known as Landlord and the girlfriend identified simply as Rita

The residents told Graphic Online that the deceased, a native of Daboase-Krobo in the Wassa east district visited Papa Gyabi at his residence at Shama-Kumasi.

They said later in the evening the two retired to Landlord’s room but at about 12:10 am, a heated argument started between the two resulting in a struggle that appeared to have ended at about 1:00 am.

At about 5:00 am one of the residents who did not understand what all the commotion was about and the sudden quietness, curiously peeped through Papa Gyabi’s window and found the girlfriend lying motionless in a pool of blood. The eyewitness reported the incident to the Shama district police.

The spokesperson of the police, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, who confirmed the incident, said the police proceeded to the scene and found the suspect’s room locked.

According to Ms. Adiku, the police went around the building and saw the suspect through the window wielding a hammer and threatening to harm anyone who dared open the door.

She said the police persuaded Papa Gyabi to open the door and let the police in for a discussion but he refused.

“The police were left with no option than to force the door open, overpower Papa Gyabi and disarm and effect his arrest,” she added.

Upon opening the door, the body of the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with the head smashed. There were also multiple deep wounds on the right wrist of the victim.

Adiku said the regional crime scene management team has since taken over the crime scene and had the scene processed after which the body was removed and deposited at the Effia Nkwanta regional referral hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

She said the suspect was subsequently sent to the custody of the Shama Police to help in a police investigation.

