Rosemond Alade Brown, a Ghanaian actress better known as Akuapem Poloo, has been convicted by the Circuit court in Accra for going nude to mark her son’s birthday.

The movie star had stirred outrage in June last year after she shared a photo of herself completely unclad on the occasion of her son’s seventh birthday.

Amid the backlash, Akuapem Poloo had apologised while explaining that the photo was originally meant to encourage people to appreciate their mothers.

But Bright Appiah, the director of Child Rights International in Ghana, had demanded her prosecution in a petition leading to her invitation and arrest by the police.

Akuapem Poloo was thereafter charged with publication of obscene materials and engaging in domestic violence conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity.

She was also charged with engaging in domestic violence conduct that detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

The actress was said to have earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges when she was first arraigned.

But according to Starr FM , Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to all the three charges pressed against her when she appeared before the court on Wednesday, 14 April.

Christina Cann, the judge, thereafter convicted her but adjourned the sentencing to April 16 to allow her to undergo a pregnancy test as required by law in Ghana.

Cann also ordered that she should be remanded pending the result of the pregnancy test and ahead of the sentencing. The court, however, admitted her to bail in the sum of GHc100,000 (N6.5 million) with four sureties, of which two must have landed properties worth the same amount. This was after Philip Kofi Bekoe, her counsel, prayed the court to admit her to bail on the ground that she is a public figure.

