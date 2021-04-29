A girl was tied up and gang-raped after being tricked with the promise of a coronavirus vaccine in India.

According to reports, the rapists are people known to the victim and she returned home after the ordeal to report to her family.

The two men, identified only as Rocky and Montu, met the victim at a health centre in the Covid-ravaged city of Patna, Bihar state.

After convincing her that they could provide a vaccination, they took the girl to an abandoned house where they raped her.

The victim told police she was tied up by her hands and feet and gagged with a handkerchief during the ordeal.

An investigating officer told the Indo-Asian News Service: “The victim managed to free herself and reached home. She narrated her ordeal before her family members approached local police.

“As the accused were known to her, we raided their respective house on Wednesday morning, April 28, and arrested them.”

Inquiries are ongoing to determine how old the girl is, but police suspect she is younger than 18.

Patna is among Indian cities which are dealing with a massive second wave of coronavirus.

The city of 2 million is recording an average of more than 2,200 cases every day, compared to a peak of nearly 800 cases recorded in August.

The country is the world’s epicenter of Covid-19 infections and setting records each day for the most daily cases ever recorded, with another 379,257 on Thursday, 29 April.

Another 3,645 fatalities were added to India’s death toll of more than 200,000, however, the figures are believed to be under-reported amid scenes of mass cremations in Delhi and Mumbai.

