Global Wissen Consult, a social development enterprise established to pass the light of digital knowledge through modern ways of learning, on Saturday, April 3rd 2021 gathered key stakeholders at the Landmark Event Center for the launch of its new platform.

Founded in 2018 by Nathalie Sundelin and Oscar Nwokeji with the aim of bridging the gaps in digital learning for youths in Nigeria, Global Wissen Consult has evolved with the launch of a universal platform that addresses the diverse needs of a new generation of digital entrepreneurs willing to learn, share, sell, buy and engage.

Co-founder, Oscar Nwokeji at the launch spoke about the platform’s offerings: “We created 3 products in one; an online university, a social media platform and a developmental centre. For us, it was important to put all three products in one to simplify access to knowledge, information and opportunities.

Through these, we encourage people to learn skills in order to leverage the digital space, while building a community that encourages knowledge sharing, with access to news and information in a place where you also have access to job

opportunities, mentorship, and grants sourced through Global Wissen.”

“By this, the aim is to bridge the digital gap and ensure that everyone has access to the digital space and its benefits,” he concluded.

On his part, co-founder, Natalie Sundelin said; “Our focus while creating the platform was to ensure the next generation is well equipped with knowledge and tools that are easily accessible”

Also, Anna Rääs, Deputy Head of Mission expressed support for the platform, pointing out that it will help boost literacy and close a wide digital divide in Nigeria.

A live demonstration of how the platform works sparked interest and enthusiasm from guests during the event.

