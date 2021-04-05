By Ben Ngwakwe – Gombe

The Gombe State Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau has strongly condemned in totality the immorality and ungodly ideas of same-sex marriage been canvassed by some sections of the society as satanic and ungodly.

The Deputy Governor who was accompanied by the Commissioners of Information and Special Duties, Mr. Julius Ishaya and Mr.Christoper Abdu Buba Maisheru at ECWA Galilee Gombe told them that marriage is the most important institution on earth that is scripturally and ordained by God while same-sex marriage is from the pit of hell and is not godly.

The Deputy Governor who represented the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya attended the wedding of the son of the Acting State CAN Chairman, Reverend Sunday Kongo

He further said that institution should be managed smoothly to avoid breaking up if it was not adequately taken care of.

He charged the couple to nurture the institution of marriage by adhering to Godly teachings as contained in the Holy Scripture so as to be able to control the intrigues through the application of virtues of tolerance, peace, love, and patience.

He also congratulated the couple for marrying in accordance with the divine arrangement of the opposite sex as against the practice of same-sex in other climes.

Also, the Guest Speaker, Rev. Dr. Gideon Danbauchi stressed that marriage is ordained by God for His glory, and for man’s happiness, lamenting that it has been bastardised and made to negate the divine purpose.

The Guest Speaker who quoted many chapters from the Bible warned the couple not to deviate from the principles of God and expect things to be alright.

He also charged them to guard against allowing worldly systems to determine the pace of their marriages, stressing that wealth, power, influence, beauty, and other factors cannot guarantee a successful marriage, urging them to learn to feed on the word of God, to forgive each other, and to allow smooth flow of communication between them towards the success of their marriages.

In another development, the Deputy Governor was at the wedding of one of his Protocol Officers, Mr Dauda Ade Dauda who got wedded.

The Deputy Governor was represented by the Permanent Secretary Mr. Bala Mohammed Kaltungo in the company of some Principal Officers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Gombe Deputy Governor condemned same-sex marriage appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...