Google is celebrating Nigerian musician Oliver De Coque on his 74th post-humous birthday. The doodle, illustrated by Nigerian visual artist and illustrator Ohab TBJ, celebrates one of Africa’s most prolific recording artists who is considered one of the prime exemplars of and chief innovators in contemporary Igbo popular music. Born Oliver Sunday Akanite on this […]

