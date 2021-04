Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has been called out on social media for being an ‘academic scam’ after he posted on social media that he is now a Professor and Dean of Musicology. March 30th, the musician posted he is now a professor. In the video, he wrote “Mummy it’s here … it’s official Professor And […]

The post Gospel Singer Sonnie Badu Questioned For Claiming To Have Acquired Three Degrees In 4 Months appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...