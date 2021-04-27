By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than seven Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, were feared dead after suspected armed herdsmen militia attacked the Abagena IDPs camp located in the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the unprovoked attack which took place today (Tuesday) at about 2 am left several of the traumatized IDPs with serious injuries.

Also read:

Among the first callers to the camp for on the spot assessment was Governor Samuel Ortom who could not hold back tears as he addressed angry Benue youths.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Gov Ortom in tears as armed herdsmen militia invade Benue IDPs camp, kill 7 injure many appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...