Breaking News

Gov Ortom in tears as armed herdsmen militia invade Benue IDPs camp, kill 7 injure many

By
0
gov-ortom-in-tears-as-armed-herdsmen-militia-invade-benue-idps-camp,-kill-7-injure-many
Views: Visits 5

Gov Ortom in tears as armed herdsmen militia invade Benue IDPs camp, kill 7 injure many

Pension, Gov. Ortom, PDP
File: Governor Ortom: Open grazing: Benue law and the option before South Eastern states

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than seven Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, were feared dead after suspected armed herdsmen militia attacked the Abagena IDPs camp located in the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the unprovoked attack which took place today (Tuesday) at about 2 am left several of the traumatized IDPs with serious injuries.

Also read: Breaking: Gunmen in white bus kill two soldiers, one civilian at checkpoint in Ebonyi

Among the first callers to the camp for on the spot assessment was Governor Samuel Ortom who could not hold back tears as he addressed angry Benue youths.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

The post Gov Ortom in tears as armed herdsmen militia invade Benue IDPs camp, kill 7 injure many appeared first on Vanguard News.

Brazil’s health authority rejects Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Previous article

Hoodlums set Federal High Court Abakaliki ablaze ― Police

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News