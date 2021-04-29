Osun State Commissioner for Federal Matters, Idiat Babalola, has resigned her services from the Osun Government, Daily Post is reporting.

However, her resignation has not yet been announced by the state government.

A source in the office of the Deputy Governor who confirmed the information revealed that the reason for the resignation cannot be ascertained yet, but that it is true that she has tendered her resignation letter.

Another close source also revealed that her resignation may not be unconnected to the ongoing power tussle between the governor Gboyega Oyetola and the former governor of the state.

A former Special Adviser on Federal Matters to former Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, Babalola on 2017 was violently attacked by a mob of angry sympathizers at the funeral of Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke, a one time governor of Osun State under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and a strong contender for the governorship in the 2018 Osun Gubernatorial Election.

Like this: Like Loading...