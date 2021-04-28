Emmanuel Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel would on Thursday inaugurate Emore Grammar School and the dualised Emore Road both in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu who disclosed this on Wednesday when he visited the school and the dualised road said that arrangement has been concluded for a hitch free inauguration of the projects that were executed by the state government.

Mr. Aniagwu said the construction of the school and the establishment of three new universities as well as the upgrade of primary and secondary schools in the state was due to the love the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has for education.

READ ALSOConfusion as Imo govt house, two other places named after ESN commander Ikonso He said the model schools would feed the universities in terms of students and expressed hope that the completed Emore Grammar School and the dualised Emore Road would positively impact on Oleh community and its environs.

The Commissioner commended the contractors for keeping to the terms of contractual agreement, saying the projects would stand the test of time.

“What you are seeing in the school is another testimony to the fact that in Delta, we have so much respect for the education of our children.

“You will recall not long ago, we established three new universities and some of these model schools would feed these universities in terms of students.

“We are not only building and establishing these model schools to this standard, we have also taken pains to ensure that our primary schools are also upgraded in terms of infrastructure and in terms of the capacities of the teachers.

“This is because, for you to come into the secondary, you must have also gone through the primary school.

“The desire to continue to establish schools such as the one we are having here is in line with the love for education that the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has in his heart.

“We must also appreciate the previuos administration that came up with the vision of establishing model schools and because we believe in continuity and because we believe that there is the need to let our children have the best of school, we have continued in that direction,” Aniagwu said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah said Emore Grammar School, Oleh, was one of the 13 Model Secondary Schools approved by the previous administration, stressing that the Okowa led government took it up and completed it.

Ukah said the school was experiencing population explosion, pointing out that the new structure would accommodate more students.

According to him, by the time the present administration came to site, the project was about 25 per cent complete , adding that what is on ground in the school was the effort of the Okowa administration to ensure that the school was completed.

“Emore Grammar School is one of the unique 13 model schools that was started by the past administration and some how was truncated either because of funding issue or bad job that period.

“But as soon as Senator Ifeanyi Okowa came in, because of his believe for continuity and the importance of these schools to our children and most importantly because of the growing number of children of school age, he directed that everything must be done for us to complete it.

“So, Emore Grammar School was re-energised and that is what we are seeing today. This is one of the model schools in the state.

“By the time we came to site, the project was about 25 per cent complete and what you see today was the effort of this administration to ensure that they bring the school to contemporary standards.

“You can see that the students had long resumed here and what you are seeing here is a functional school with all the complete amenities,” the Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner said.

