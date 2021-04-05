By Steve Oko

ABIA youths have expressed dissatisfaction over the politics of the state, alleging exclusion of youths in governance.

The youths who met in Umuahia on the plank of Maduforo Youth Movement vowed to take their destiny in their hands and correct the imbalance in 2023 polls.

They set 35 to 55 years as age bracket for governorship candidates, declaring that any candidate above the age bracket will not get the support of Abia youths.

The bi-partisan youth movement called on all political parties to cede slots in both elective and appointive positions to youths so they could be involved in decision making about their future.

They dared the political elite as well as all political parties in the state to neglect the demand of the youths to their peril.

One of the conveners, Madu Ndukwe, called on the Federal Government to make it mandatory that no youth leader in any political party would be above 45 years, and to also make nomination form free for youths.

Another co-convener of the pressure group, Prince Nnadozie, lamented that the youths had always been marginalized in the governance of the state, and had resolved to change the status quo.

Addressing the youth the Chairman of Umuahia Traditional Rulers Council, and the monarch of Ngodo Umunwanwa Community, HRM Eze Stephen Ihuoma, advised them to make good use of their opportunities.

He also advised them against being used as thugs by politicians who only use and dump them. ” Don’t die for any politician, pursue justice and fair play and be useful to yourself and society.”

