By Steve Oko, Aba

Co-Chairman, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha has expressed worry over the escalating attacks both against security formations and communities in the South East zone, saying that Government is yet to disclose all it knows about the menace.

The former Special Assistant to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Privatisation, in an exclusive interview with the VANGUARD in Abia, said it was very strange for government to claim ignorance of the real masterminds of the attacks despite the huge intelligence machinery at its disposal.

He expressed shock that a band of unknown gunmen would invade a state capital like Owerri, attack police headquarters and prison facility, release inmates, and escape unchallenged.

The cleric who suspected a cover up tasked government to come out clear on all it knows about the menace instead of prevaricating.

His words: “Considering what happened recently in Owerri, I believe that Government has not told us the truth about those behind this menace.

“As a Bishop, and a true citizen and as somebody who went to school and passed my exams, I believe that there is more to what is happening than we are told.

” How can unknown gunmen in their large numbers storm Owerri and wreck havoc close to Government House and go unchallenged?

” I think Government has not told us the truth. And I want government to tell us the truth.”

The Methodist Bishop who strongly condemned the attacks and resultant bloodbaths, called for thorough investigation with a view to unmasking the perpetrators and their sponsors.

On Ebubeagu security outfit announced by South East governors, Bishop Onuoha said Igbo Leaders had after their recent meeting in Owerri given the governors one month ultimatum to inaugurate a regional security outfit to help stem the time of growing insecurity in the zone.

READ ALSO:

He hailed the action of the governors saying they had been under intense pressure by eminent Igbo sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora to do the needful.

The Bishop noted that though the action was coming late, the outfit would eventually turn out to be the best as the governors must have consulted widely.

” We told them in Owerri that we gave them one month, and we are watching them”, he said.

He however, advised that serious caution had to be exercised in recruiting the personnel of the outfit to avoid infiltration by criminal elements.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Govt yet to tell us truth about escalating attacks in S’East – Bishop Onuoha appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...