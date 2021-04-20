It is no longer news that Chadian President, Idriss Deby today died of injuries he sustained while on the battle field with Rebels over the weekend.

Unfortunately, despite fighting gallantly at the war front, Deby who ruled Chad for 30 years was felled by bullets.

See graphic pictures of him battling with injuries below

The announcement of his death came a day after provisional election results projected he would win a sixth term in office.

His 37 year old son who is a 4 star General, Mahamat Deby has been chosen by the country’s military to lead the country for an 18 month period.

