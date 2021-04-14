A suspected cultist, on Wednesday, killed a 200 level student of the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State.

According to reports, the deceased identified as James Okunmakpeye, a student of marketing at the Faculty of Management Science, was shot in the head at close range at about 11 am.

It was gathered that the student was standing by the door of his lecture room when the assailant shot him and the bullet tore through his right eye.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Ingezi Idoni, said that the institution’s authority is investigating the incident and have contacted security personnel on the development.

The PRO said:

“There was a lecturer in the class during the incident. He was shot by the door of the lecture room. He was late to the class and was being asked to come into the lecture hall. While he was offering reasons for his lateness, someone came from behind and shot him.

“The culprit, after carrying out the dastardly act, ran towards the Ogunbiri side of the institution where the perimeter fencing has failed and escaped. We are using this opportunity to call on the State Government to assist the institution in the completion of the perimeter fencing of the school to assist in proper security of lives and property of the institution.”

Also confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Astimin Butswat, said he was waiting for details from the Divisional Headquarters in Ammassoma.

See graphic photos below:

