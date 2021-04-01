The Street Journal had reported that Isuofia Civic Center in Aguata local government area of Anambra state, had come under attack by gunmen on Wednesday while Prof Chukwuma Soludo was having an interactive session with the indigenes.
The gunmen instantly killed three police aides attached to the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and a governorship aspirant in the state’s November gubernatorial election.
Also, the Commissioner for Public and Utilities, Engr Emeka Ezenwanne was subsequently abducted.
Four suspects have since been arrested in connection with the gruesome attack and according to the state police command, the suspects have confessed to actively taking part in the attack and the abduction of the commissioner.
