By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, weekend, urged the Lagos State Traffic Management and Enforcement Team on Apapa to deploy more security personnel along Mile-2- TinCan Port, to boost efforts at decongesting traffic on the axis.

This came as NPA resumed full operations at the AP Moller Terminal, APMT, Apapa, Lagos Port Complex, and Electronic-Call-Up system, which was shut down by Maritime Workers Union, MWUN, over anti-labour practices.

The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Usman, made the call for more security personnel, when she led a team on inspection of the Apapa axis at the weekend.

At end of the inspection of the ongoing road construction works at Liverpool, under the bridge, Tin-Can Port Second Gate and Sunrise, along Apapa-Mile 2 Expressway, which had NPA, port stakeholders and Lagos Traffic Team, it was resolved, among others, that “To clear the backlog of trucks created by the picketing of APMT by MWUN, the Electronic-Call-Up system be temporarily shut down for 24 hours. As such, new bookings and the merging of tickets will be put on hold.

“As part of strategies to decentralize traffic and ensure seamless flow of traffic in Apapa area, as well as TinCan-Mile-2 axis, there Is the need to urgently open up TinCan-Mile-2 corridor.

“In this regard, the enforcement team of Lagos and NPA is to deploy personnel and logistics to create a corridor for TinCan bound trucks.

“To enhance enforcement capability, security personnel should be deployed to reinforce access points such as Ijora-Olopa, Ijora SIFAX and Sunrise, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway for better control.

“The NPA Assistant General Manager (Operations) is to call for a meeting with all holding bays and satellite parks operators to intimate them on bookings and movement schedules by Wednesday, April 21, 2021.”

In her remarks, Usman said: “NPA is delighted to announce the resumption of activities at the AP Moller Terminal at the Lagos Port Complex. This followed the resolution of the dispute between APMT and MWUN.

“Management thanks all stakeholders for their support and patience as we work towards perfecting operations with the e-call-up.”

