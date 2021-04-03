Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a 32-year-old man, Babajide Akinsanya for shooting his landlord to death while his wife sustained life-threatening injuries.

It was gathered that the newly wedded man went for the day’s work and when he came back three hours later, he caught the landlord on his matrimonial bed with his wife.

The suspect who confessed to the crime said, “I have been suspecting my wife and the landlord for about a month now, so I decided to come back home earlier when I saw a text message my wife sent to a number saying by 11 am.

“I got in through the kitchen door and went straight to my room where I caught them naked, this is the person my wife do complain about that she so much dislike, not knowing she was saying otherwise.

“I’m ready to face the law, I don’t care”, he said.

