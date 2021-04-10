While we all agree that it is wrong to attack and kill soldiers who have, as their names suggest, sold- their lives to protect ours, in the line of duty, as no God-given life deserves to be snuffed out without due process, the same sanctity must and should always be accorded to civilian lives, for which a lot of taxpayers’ money is spent on the military in training, retraining, salaries and equipment to secure. This is because the primary responsibility of government and governance, for which government institutions, including the military, are established, is the protection of lives and properties.

It is against this background that we totally condemn the rolling out of disproportionate military arsenal, made up of tank, mortar, artillery and air fire against, and the subsequent bombardment, levelling, burning, killing and displacement of the helpless and hapless civilian population in Adoka, Agidi, Agune, Awajir, Bonta, Gbinde, Guleya, Gungul and Ullam in Konshisha and Gwer East Local Governments under whatever guise.

Collective Punishment and Disproportionate Use of Force by any standard are crimes anywhere in the world, irrespective of who is involved and who is the victim. When carried out against communities for the offence of their members, collective punishment is a war crime. Even in the civil space there is no vicarious liability atonement for crime or sin apart from the one Jesus Christ did voluntarily. Every individual must be punished for his own crime.

We will not be part of conceding an inch civility to criminality simply because it is said to be the practice of the Military to level down communities in revenge for the killing of their men. We have the DSS, DIA, SCID etc who are trained to do discreet investigation to unravel whatever crime committed. They could have been allowed to do their bit and when it comes to arrests of identified suspects, superior power could have only been called in to cordon the area and “take out”, to use President Buhari’s words, the identified culprit/suspects.

We must not, and NO ONE must be allowed, in trying to get justice, return us to a “might is right” primitive and brutish state and abdicate due process to jungle justice. We cannot, and should not, condone jungle justice, whether by mob action or military action.

We have undeniable and unimpeachable evidence of the burning, maiming and destruction of lives and properties including places of worship, business premises, residential houses, vehicles and massive foodstuff, including those of many of our members (with the intention of punishing the people by hunger) by none other than the Nigerian Army. This is targeted at whole communities and neighbourhoods because the alleged killers of the soldiers are said to belong there. This is collective punishment.