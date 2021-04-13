-Alleges peasants are killed daily

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Concerned Youth Citizens of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nigeria has alleged that bandits have continued to kill innocent citizens in Zamfara State and denied locals access to their farms ,while the government claims it’s negotiating with the terrorists .

Dr.Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkafi, leader of the group, therefore called on Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to explain why bandits continued killing in the state despite his insistence on negotiation.

He said at a press briefing in Kaduna on Tuesday, that at a recent conference, they discussed the insecurity in Zamfara State and have given 2 weeks ultimatum to Governor Matawalle to justify his insistence to negotiate instead of abiding by the Kaduna example of a total war with the terrorists.

“The killings and abduction are too much in Zamfara State.We are calling on the Governor to sit up, our people in Zamfara State are suffering because of this negotiation. We don’t know why the Governor is insisting on negotiating with terrorists. Even super powers don’t negotiate with terrorists. Zamfara State is just 14 local governments .The Governor is insisting that negotiation will continue even though the negotiation is not working.”

“Negotiation is in the process, according to them but everyday they are still killing people, therefore we are giving him two weeks ultimatum, if the governor does not come out and give us his reason why he is insisting on this negotiation, we will drag him to the ECOWAS court to seek redress,” he said.

