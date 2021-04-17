A foremost Yoruba socio-political group, Oodua Connect has bestowed on the Director of Administration to the Senate President, Hon. Oluwafemi Dennis Fadairo is fondly referred to as ‘Fada’ by his associates a distinguished Award as Peace Ambassador for his outstanding contributions towards humanity, yoruba race and Africa at large.

The convener of the group, Mr Olalekan Owolabi said the choice of Hon. Oluwafemi Dennis Fadairo was as a result of his enviable record in philanthropy. He is a core humanist who has impacted in people’s lives.

READ ALSO Dousing tension, stopping further military action after killing of 12 soldiers in Benue

‘He is ever willing to assist the downtrodden and less privileged in society.

In his goodwill message after receiving the award, Fadairo said the award would spur him to do more for humanity.

He said’ I am a committed humanist and this award will only serve as a tonic for me to do more’ he said

He dedicated the award to God and his political mentor, Dist.Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice. He expressed profound admiration for his wife, Mrs Jessica Fadairo, for being a partner in progress.

He lauded Oodua Connect, the organizers of the award, for finding him worthy of the honour. He promised to partner with them on programmes focusing on the advancement of humanitarian service of Yoruba race and Africa at large.

The post Group honours Fadairo with distinguished award appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...