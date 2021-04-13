Group laments death of 11 military personnel in BenueA group, the Mothers for United Nigeria MUN, has lamented the recent killing of an officer, Captain Adeolu Adedayo and 11 other soldiers killed by bandits in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

The group in a statement on Monday described the killing as uncalled for and designed to destroy morale of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

MUN wondered why some Nigerians will continue to inflict pains on military personnel who are already making sacrifices in different areas of the country, to bring peace and stability.

The statement signed by MUN Publicity Secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, consoled the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor, the service chiefs and members of the AFN for the gruesome murder.

According to the statement “No society will tolerate the Killing of it’s security personnel. Much more young men that have put their lives down for the country to be at peace.

“We commend Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom who has condenmed the brutal killing, and also for leading a delegation of the State government to the funeral to commiserate with the families, military authority, and the Federal Government.

“The governor has promised to corporate with the military to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the killing.

“We commiserate with families left behind by the departed personnel.

“MUN insist that the master-minds of this dastardly act be brought to book.”

