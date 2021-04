In a bid to reduce police brutality and encourage good officers among the force to keep up the good work, Citizen’s Gavel, through its ‘Askari Wey Correct Award’ has unfolded plans to reward four Police Officers for their diligence. The officers include CSP Julius Adedeji, a staff officer in the office of the Inspector General […]

The post Group launch award programme to encourage dilligence among Police force appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...