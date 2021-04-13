There are growing concerns about the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine efficacy against coronavirus and its side effects. US health agencies Tuesday recommended an immediate pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, according to a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) statement released Tuesday. “Until that process is complete, we are […]

