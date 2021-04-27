By David Royal

Popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi Monday warned that Nigerians will regret if the embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami is sacked from office.

Gumi who gave the warning during an interview with Roots TV said allegations against the embattled Minister were not true and should be discarded.

You would recall that different groups, politicians have since called for the resignation of the Minister over his past support for terror groups insisting that Pantami’s renunciation was not enough.

But in the interview, Gumi said Nigeria should get more people like Pantami and put them in power instead of calling for his removal.

“You cannot Islamise the whole world. Jesus Christ came; he could not Christianise the whole world. Nobody can Islamise or Christianise Nigeria,” Gumi began.

“All his actions, one hundred percent, shows he is not a terrorist. Those who are terrorists are after his life. The Minister should continue. His presence there is fighting the terrorist ideology.

“Show me, one person, he has killed. He has not killed anybody. He has not ordered the killing of anybody. Discard the fake news.

“The man is stabilizing a government among a section of youths, which we want them to come and join in nation-building. They should not throw him away. Leave him. He is not a terrorist sympathizer.

“And you people are fighting them. No. You should get more people like Pantami and put them in power. It will stabilize. Don’t remove him. You’ll regret,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Gumi warns against sacking Pantami, says Nigeria will regret if… appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...