Multiple people have been shot and others wounded after a gunman entered a FedEx warehouse near Indianapolis international airport, in the United States.

After the shooting, the gunman turned the gun on himself, police confirmed.

There are reports that four people have died, although fatalities have not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

A spokesperson said: “As officers arrived, they came in contact with an active shooter incident.”

“We have multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.”

911 calls claim people heard shooting outside and inside the building, with workers hiding inside by the conveyor belt, at about 11pm on Thursday night, April 15.

A worker at the scene told Wish-TV news: “I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open.”

As emergency responders raced to the scene, authorities were reportedly heard declaring the incident as a “mass casualty, level 1”, which means there could be less than 10 surviving victims.

The building was evacuated following the shooting, local reports say, and pictures from the scene show a large group of employees standing outside.

A statement from FedEX reads: “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx ground facility near the Indianapolis airport.

“Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected.

“We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Nearly 40,000 people in the United States die each year from guns, more than half of those being suicides.

The issue of gun regulation in the United States is politically fraught.

President Joe Biden this month announced six executive measures he said would help stem the gun violence crisis.

The moves were immediately attacked by Republicans, with the party’s senior leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warning of “unconstitutional overreach.”