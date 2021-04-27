By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Following an attack by gunmen that left nine people dead on Monday, the Anambra State government has imposed a curfew on six communities in Anambra East and Oyi local government areas.

The affected communities are Igbariam, Aguleri, and Umueri in Anambra East, as well as Nteje, Awkuzu, and Umunya in Oyi local government area.

A statement by the Secretary to the State government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu said the curfew, which took immediate effect, is between 7 pm and 6 am daily.

The statement advised the people and residents of the state living in the affected communities to obey the curfew order, as security personnel are on strict orders to enforce it.

