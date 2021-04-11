By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

There was pandemonium in Obada-Oko town in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State as a 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola was on Saturday night abducted by gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 9 pm when the gunmen, who were six in number, laid ambush on Ajibola’s family as they were returning to their house in Destiny Estate in Obada-Oko in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

It was further learnt that the victim, his mother, and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) programme where the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye had ministered when the gunmen swoop on them.

The gunmen, who were hiding in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, pounced on the family when Ajibola alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate.

Vanguard further gathered that the gunmen mercilessly beat both the victim’s mother, Bisi Ajibola, and the grandmother.

Speaking to newsmen, the victim’s grandmother, who simply identified herself as Victoria, said she was still in shock as the gunmen beat her thoroughly, not minding her old age.

She said, “The incident occurred around 9.30 pm. We normally come back home every day around 8 pm, but, the General Overseer of our church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, came to one of our churches in Adigbe area and we attended the programme.

“Our shop where we were selling goods is very close to the church, we closed from the shop late. Whenever we come back home, it is the boy that usually opens the gate.

“When the boy alighted from the vehicle to open the gate, the gunmen came out of the bush in front of our house and pounced on us.

“The gunmen entered together with us into the compound of our house, two of them were outside, while four came into the house and pointed their guns at us. They also beat us mercilessly.

“One of them who covered his face spoke in Yoruba to us, he was the only person that spoke. They seized the boy’s phone and that of her mother and they took the boy away.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Obada came with his men to the scene of the incident and they have asked us to make an official report of the incident which we have done”.

She added that the kidnappers left behind their cloth in the bush in front of the house.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident on the phone on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said, “Yes, it is true, but the information I have with me is still sketchy but I will find more from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Obada”.

