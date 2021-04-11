Unidentified gunmen, on Saturday evening, abducted one Reverend father Izu Marcell, a catholic priest, in Okigwe LGA of Imo state. It was gathered that the incident occurred along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The priest who also works as a lecturer at Imo state university, was in transit from Enugu to Owerri when the attack happened.

The gunmen reportedly whisked the Reverend father away when their car developed a fault. They also inflicted machete injuries on an occupant of the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer in Imo State Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement, said the abductors inflicted machete cuts on one Bissiong Atugu, who was onboard the same vehicle with the priest before the cleric was whisked away.

The statement read:

“On 11/04/21, one Bissong Isa Atugu “m”, reported that on the 10/04/21, at about 7:45 pm, while driving from Enugu to Owerri with a Nissan Exterra SUV, in the company of one Rev. Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank Owerri, the vehicle developed fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA, and as they stepped down to check the vehicle, a group of people believed to be Fulani herdsmen emerged from the bush and inflicted machete cut injuries on him, while the priest was kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination,” he said.

Orlando added that the police are currently on the trail of the attackers to rescue the victim.

Like this: Like Loading...