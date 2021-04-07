The slain policemen had put up a resistance, however, were hit by the bullets from the gunmen who whisked the expatriates away.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the police is currently on the trail of the kidnappers

“On 7th April 2021 at about 0730hrs, a distress call was received from Police officers posted to escort Expatriates from the above-named company in Ukum Local Government Area that, they came under an attack of gunmen who laid ambush at the site under construction before their arrival.

“During an exchange of fire with the gunmen, two policemen and one of the expatriate lost their lives while two of the expatriates were kidnapped.

“More police officers have been deployed to the area for trail of the hoodlums and rescue of the kidnap victims.”