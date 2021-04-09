Gunmen have abducted a medical doctor, Oladunni Odetola, the head of Ogun State General Hospital, Imeko, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state, alongside a nurse identified as Mrs. Bamgbose.

They were kidnapped on Wednesday night by unknown gunmen while driving along Abeokuta-Imeko road.

The gunmen had emerged from the bush at Olubo village to attack their targets. The vehicle of the abducted persons, a Toyota Camry (Muscle) with registration number, KTU 584 FR, was left in the middle of the road, where it was discovered by the police.

The police recovered the doctor’s Nigerian Medical Association, NMA identity card and a minute of the association’s meeting in the vehicle.

It was also gathered that the front passenger-side tyre of the vehicle was punctured, while the windscreen was also perforated.

A source revealed that two empty shells of AK-47 ammunition were seen at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, Ogun Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the incident, adding that “police detectives are on the trail of the kidnappers.”

