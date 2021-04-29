Four students of Capro Secondary Mission School at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State have been abducted.

They were kidnapped on Thursday morning. However, three of the students have escaped, while one is still in captivity.

A global mission leader and President of Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam, confirmed that the attackers broke the rear fence of the school where a hole was drilled to gain access into the school compound and abducted the students.

He stated that the intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction as the assailants took to their heels after realising the reinforcement of security in the area.

Three of the students escaped as the abductors fled.

The Plateau State Police Command is yet to make any statement on the incident as community efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted student still in captivity.



