Paul Olayemi

The Police in Delta State on Saturday has confirmed that gunmen had abducted the Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Warri branch, Mr Duris Orugbo in Sapele local government area of the State.

Edafe Bright, the spokesperson for the police in the state, confirmed the incident and described it as “unfortunate and regrettable’’.

Mr Edafe said the gunmen wearing vigilante uniform and using a Jetta Taxi abducted Mr Orugbo along Okpe road, adding the police are on their trail and soon they will be caught”

However more facts have emerged on how Mr Orugbo was kidnaped with the abductors said to have trailed the victim from Warri, where he was based.

“Comrade Orugbo, I am sure was trail from Warri to Sapele, at about 8pm or so, their abductors using a Jetta Taxi hit the four-wheel drive, he was driving with his fiancee from behind and when he came down, the four of them wearing vigilante uniforms rounded him up and took him away” a source who craved anonymity and claim to be at the scene where the abduction took place, told Vanguard.

Another who simply wants to be known as Monday said the police who had earlier passed that route on patrol quickly responded after they were informed.

“They were joined by the State Security Service, SSS, men of the Nigeria Army and other security agencies”

