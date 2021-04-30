Gunmen have abducted two students of the Calvary International Ministry (a.k.a. CAPRO) in Barkin Ladi Local Council of Plateau State. The armed men stormed the school, which is near the Yakubu Gowon International Airport, Heipang, yesterday morning.

A witness from the school, who did not want his name in print, said the attackers would have kidnapped more students who were asleep, but for the intervention of security operatives.

He added that one of the two abducted students later escaped during a gun duel between the security personnel and the abductors. CAPRO is an international interdenominational institution with over 700 missionaries from 26 countries who operate in 35 countries of Sub-Saharan African and North Africa.

But another version had it that four students were initially abducted by the kidnappers, and three escaped. A resident, Musa Joseph, said the kidnappers broke the rear fence of the school, drilled a hole through which they gained access into the school.

He added that the intervention of security operatives, particularly men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), prevented another mass abduction. Spokesman of Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, who confirmed the incident, said one student was abducted.

Ogaba added that more police personnel had been drafted to the area, while investigation into the incident continued.

IN another development, on Wednesday, a tipper driver hit a tricycle along Naraguta–Babale Road in Jos North Local Council. The latter reportedly somersaulted and the occupants sustained injuries. Consequently, they beat the lorry driver to pulp and he died yesterday.





