Gunmen, on Monday, abducted an unconfirmed number of students from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State.

This development was confirmed by the university in a statement made available to newsmen.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies,” the university’s spokesperson Rosemary Waku said in a statement.

“The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place.”

The Benue abduction comes barely a week after about 20 persons were abducted from Greenfield University in Kaduna.

The Street Journal, on Friday, reported that three of the abducted Greenfield University students were found dead, suspected to have been killed by their abductors.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

“In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students,” Mr. Aruwan said.

“The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university, and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security, and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt. Col. MH Abdullahi.”

The kidnappers had reached out to the parents of the abducted students, demanding a ransom of N800m.

