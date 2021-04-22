Bandits, on Thursday night, kidnapped two nurses who worked overnight at the General hospital in Idon in Kajuru Local Government. This development came barely 24 hours after students were abducted from the Green Field University, a private institution in the state.

The Chairman of Kajuru local government area, Hon. Cafra Casino, confirmed the development, calling on the people to remain calm as an investigation into the kidnap of the two nurses had commenced.

While authorities are yet to respond to the incident, Dr. Shingyu Shamnom, Medical Director of the hospital, told journalists that the gunmen wielding dangerous weapons gained access to the hospital through the fence.

According to Dr.Shamnom, the gunmen forcefully gained entry into the hospital, shot sporadically, and whisked the two nurses on night duty away.

He explained that after hearing the gunshots, they had to stay at their various houses.

“We were in our homes until a call was put through to us that it was kidnappers who invaded the hospital, only to discover that two of the nurses on night duty have been taken away by the bandits.

“The kidnappers went away with the phone of one of the staff whom we thought was also kidnapped but he later returned,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...