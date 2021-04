An armed group on Monday attacked the police headquarters in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra. The armed men set ablaze buildings and vehicles, Humangle reported. It reported that there were heavy gunshots at the police headquarters before the offices and vehicles were set ablaze. Although no clear the number of casualties on the side […]

