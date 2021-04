Gunmen Monday morning attacked correctional facility in Owerri, the Imo State capital, and freed inmates. The Imo State Police Command headquarters and SCID building situated in the state capital were also attacked in the early morning raid, which a security source said started around 1 am. Although the police said “some inmates” were freed, a […]

