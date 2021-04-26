Gunmen, on Sunday evening, invaded Kofar Kuyambana Low Cost in Zaria local government area of Kaduna State, kidnapping two housewives and three children.

It was learned that the gunmen attacked the Kuyambana community around 10 pm on Sunday and attacked two houses in the area.

Five Almajiri children were said to have been hit by stray bullets during the attack, while the police confirmed the arrest of two of the gunmen.

The Kaduna Police spokesman, ASP Mohammad Jalige, said only two criminal suspects were arrested, adding that the Command will issue a statement on the incident.

A source said the gunmen first invaded a Customs officer’s house and whisked away his wife, identified as Maryam Bala Ibrahim, alongside her three children but they abandoned the children on the way and fled with the mother.

The source added the bandits attacked another house in the neighborhood where they kidnapped another woman, Hulera Haruna.

However, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Kaduna Vigilance groups repelled the bandits from further attacks on the community.

“The injured Almajiris are already receiving medical treatment at a health facility.

“The police and men of KADVIS have really tried. They showed that they are professionals. We must thank them,” a source told The Nation.