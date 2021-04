Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday night hijacked a commercial bus with seven passengers in Rivers State. The hoodlums reportedly attacked the bus in the evening on their way from PortHarcourt to Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state. A brother to one of the victims who reported the incident to a […]

The post Gunmen hijack bus with seven passengers in Rivers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...