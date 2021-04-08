Gunmen, again, struck at Idi Ayunre area on the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road, Oyo State, on Tuesday, abducting three men who were said to workers of a quarry company.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the gunmen waylaid the workers at about 4:30 p.m. when they were coming out of the quarry site after closing from work.

Those abducted were identified as Ubong Jacob, Amisu Isaac and a certain Wasiu.

It was gathered that after the matter was reported at Idi Ayunre police station at about 4:50 p.m., the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the station, police operatives from the division, Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) and Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) teams, as well as local hunters and vigilante group members began to comb the bush in an effort to trail the gunmen, arrest them and rescue the victims.

The Oyo State police command was also said to have contacted their Ogun State counterpart for them to join hands in apprehending the kidnappers who might want to use the forest route to hold their victims captive in order to demand for ransom.

Confirming the development, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said efforts had been intensified to rescue the abductees, adding that police tactical teams were already combing the bush in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante group members.

Like this: Like Loading...