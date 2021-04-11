Armed men dressed in military camouflage have abducted a 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, in Obada-Odo Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to reports, the gunmen invaded Destiny Estate Community Association in Obada-Oko on Saturday at about 9:15 pm, started shooting in the air, and whisked the teenage boy to an unknown destination.

The gunmen have, however, reached out to the family and demanded a ransom of N50 million for the release of the kidnapped victim.

Speaking to PUNCH, the grandmother of the victim, Victoria Felix, said that six gunmen invaded her house on Saturday night.

Felix said the gunmen invaded their house as she and her daughter who is the mother of the victim were entering the house.

Felix, who is a trader in Adigbe, said, “Last night, (Saturday) as we got to the entrance of the house, the boy opened the gate for us. Suddenly, he screamed. We thought he was bitten by a Scorpion, but, as I was about to get down from the car to know what happened, I saw four gunmen already stood beside my car while two were at the gate and prevented the boy from closing the gate.

“I asked them what did we do? We gave them our two bags. They collected the bags and also the phones of Gbolahan and his mother.

“As they were taking him away I held one of them by his cloth and insisted they should take me instead of him, they dragged us to the ground and started shooting.”

