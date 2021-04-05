By Davies Iheamnachor

Two people have been killed by unknown gunmen at Kabangha Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

While one, Let-Them-Say Nwinee, was killed by unknown assailants on the Easter day, Mr. Emeka Erasmus, was gunned down on Tuesday last week.

A source from the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that suspected cultists terrorising the area invaded the community and made straight to the home of Nwinee.

It revealed that Let-Them-Say Nwinee, died on the spot, noting that Basi Duuduu, who was also shot during the attack on the Easter Sunday, has been hospitalized.

The source said: “This morning some cult boys invaded Kabangha Community in Khana LGA and shot two persons last night, Sunday night.

“One of those shot is called Let-Them-Say Nwinee. He died on the spot as he was shot on the neck on his bed.

“Another of the victim, Basi Duuduu, was evacuated to hospital in Bori by the Active DPO in Bori who responded immediately and came to Kabangha same night.

The source disclosed that cultists had invaded the same community Tuesday last week and killed one person identified as Emeka Erasmus.

He said: ” Seven days ago on March 28, some cult boys also invaded the community and killed one Emeka Erasmus. His two hands were cut off before he was shot in the eye and killed.”

Confirming the development, younger brother to one of the late victims, Barr. K.L Nwinee, narrated that the killers invaded his elder brother’s home around 9pm and killed him.

He said: “They called me this morning that my elder brother, who is over 60 years has been killed. When I rushed home this morning I saw him in pool of his blood.

“The killers met him in his bed and killed him. His wife managed to escape from the killers. I got there and we have buried him immediately.”

Meanwhile, at press time, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, could not confirm the development as calls and text message to his phone were not responded to.

