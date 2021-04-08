Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the traditional ruler of Umuezie community in Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Council Area of Imo State, Eze Charles Iroegbu, as well as seven members of his cabinet.

According to reports, the traditional and his chiefs, who had attended a traditional wedding ceremony in another council, were accosted by the gunmen at about 6 pm on Tuesday.

The ceremony, it was learnt, took place at the Ihitte-Uboma council area of the state.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many residents crying for the release of the traditional ruler who they described as a charitable giver that has touched many lives in many communities across the state.

Speaking to The Nation, a source close to the traditional ruler, while pleading anonymity, said the incident took place at the popular Seven and a Half junction in the Obowo area of the state.

The source added that he was not sure if the gunmen had demanded a ransom from the family.

Similarly, a member of the town union, who pleaded not to be named, corroborated the development to the publication saying that the monarch and cabinet members were abducted by gangsters while coming from a traditional wedding.

However, the police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), has said a statement will be issued soon in this regard.

