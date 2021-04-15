The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the killing of its three operatives by gunmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, told newsmen on Thursday that the deceased were shot dead at a checkpoint on Onuebonyi/Nwezenyi Road, Abakaliki on Wednesday night.

Odah said that the assailants, who pretended to be holding a burial rite, drove round the area in a tricycle before opening fire on the policemen.

“Right now, investigation is ongoing and we are committed to bringing the perpetrators to book,” she said.

She appealed to the public to support the fight against crime by providing useful information to the police and other security agencies in the state.

